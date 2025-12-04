DDLJ Turns 30: SRK And Kajol Unveil Iconic Raj–Simran Bronze Statue At London’s Leicester Square

Mumbai: Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a new bronze statue in Leicester Square, celebrating their iconic roles in one of Indian cinema’s most beloved films, Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, the new bronze statue depicts central characters Raj & Simran in an iconic pose and celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide.

The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman. Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, “DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love, how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it, and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film and Kajol and me receiving so much love since it was released.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I am thankful to the people of the United Kingdom and the Heart of London Business Alliance for celebrating DDLJ and immortalising us with such a gesture. Seeing DDLJ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment and has brought back so many memories. I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world, and I want to share this moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, my friend and director Aditya Chopra and the Yash Raj Films family. This is a moment I will never forget!”

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, “It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history – a story that has truly travelled across generations.” “Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special.

For the film to be honoured in this way in the UK – the first Indian film to receive such recognition – is something that will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all the DDLJ fans across the world. I’m grateful to everyone who continues to keep our film in their hearts for all these years,” she added. The unveiling was attended by both Bollywood megastars, as well as Yash Raj Film’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance’s Chief Executive Ros Morgan.

Widhani said, “As an Indian studio that has been on a mission to tell heartwarming Indian stories to the world for over 50 years now, it is a huge moment of pride to see DDLJ being honoured in the United Kingdom on the occasion of its 30th release year. Becoming the first Indian film to be immortalised as a statue at a historic location like Leicester Square is truly a humbling moment for us as a company. To be recognised alongside Hollywood icons like Mary Poppins, Gene Kelly and Harry Potter shows the cultural impact DDLJ has had the world over, including in the UK. This tribute will spur us on in our creative journey, and we hope to continue entertaining people globally with inspiring stories from our incredible country.”

For the uninitiated, DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a trip across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King’s Cross station. The location couldn’t be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknownst to one another, before setting off on their European adventure.

Fittingly, the scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square. Upon its 1995 release, DDLJ quickly became a global phenomenon and a defining cultural touchstone for South Asian communities around the globe.

The statue marks the 30th anniversary celebrations for the film, which continues its record-breaking cinema run in India today. Since its release, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.

The film’s legacy in the UK also continued, with a new stage adaptation, Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical, which ran in Manchester earlier this year.