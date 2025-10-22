Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975111https://zeenews.india.com/people/de-de-pyaar-de-2-new-song-raat-bhar-showcases-rakul-preet-singh-and-meezaan-s-budding-romance-2975111.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DE DE PYAAR DE 2

De De Pyaar De 2: New Song ‘Raat Bhar’ Showcases Rakul Preet Singh And Meezaan’s Budding Romance

The new song ‘Raat Bhar’ from De De Pyaar De 2 showcases a romantic bond between Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri, set to soulful vocals by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev.

|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 09:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

De De Pyaar De 2: New Song ‘Raat Bhar’ Showcases Rakul Preet Singh And Meezaan’s Budding Romance(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: A new song 'Raat Bhar' from the upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De 2' was released on Wednesday.

The song is picturised on Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. It is a soulful romantic track that captures the blossoming chemistry between Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) and Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) as he does everything he can to win her heart.

Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev have lent their voices to the song.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 14th November 2025.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jaaved Jaaferi.

The makers recently released the trailer of 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The trailer opens with Rakul Preet revealing her relationship with Ajay Devgn to her parents.

It is followed by a meeting between R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, who plays the role of Rakul's parents in the movie.

Also Read | De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Out: Fans Say ‘Mazza Aa Gaya’ As Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh Return

Madhavan appears to be shocked after meeting Ajay due to the huge age gap between Rakul and her soon-to-be husband.

After being unhappy with Ajay, Madhavan and Gautami decide to plot a strategy to cancel the marriage by introducing Meezaan Jafri into Rakul Preet's life.The film is expected to be a tussle between love and family.
The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Aland voter deletion scam
Rs 80 Per Name: How Voter Deletion Racket In Aland Unfolded; K'taka SIT Finds
Indigo flight emergency landing
Fuel Leak Forces IndiGo Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Varanasi
personal care
Foundation that Matches Every Moment: Best Picks for a Flawless Everyday Look
Election Commission
RJD’s Shweta Suman In Tears After Mohania Assembly Candidature Cancelled
post-festive reset
Post-Festive Reset: Here's Your 3-Day Clean Eating Plan
West Bengal
Bengal Horror: Woman Doctor Assaulted And Threatened At Hospital, 3 Arrested
SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025
SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31
kafala system
What Is Kafala System That Turns Indian Workers Into Modern-Day Slaves In Gulf
Womens fashion
Turn Heads Wherever You Go: Perfect Dresses for Every Occasion
Taj Hotels
Taj Hotel Manager Objects To Woman's Sitting Posture; Sparks Outrage