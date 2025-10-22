De De Pyaar De 2: New Song ‘Raat Bhar’ Showcases Rakul Preet Singh And Meezaan’s Budding Romance
The new song ‘Raat Bhar’ from De De Pyaar De 2 showcases a romantic bond between Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri, set to soulful vocals by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev.
Trending Photos
Mumbai: A new song 'Raat Bhar' from the upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De 2' was released on Wednesday.
The song is picturised on Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. It is a soulful romantic track that captures the blossoming chemistry between Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) and Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) as he does everything he can to win her heart.
Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev have lent their voices to the song.
De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 14th November 2025.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jaaved Jaaferi.
The makers recently released the trailer of 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The trailer opens with Rakul Preet revealing her relationship with Ajay Devgn to her parents.
It is followed by a meeting between R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, who plays the role of Rakul's parents in the movie.
Also Read | De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Out: Fans Say ‘Mazza Aa Gaya’ As Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh Return
Madhavan appears to be shocked after meeting Ajay due to the huge age gap between Rakul and her soon-to-be husband.
After being unhappy with Ajay, Madhavan and Gautami decide to plot a strategy to cancel the marriage by introducing Meezaan Jafri into Rakul Preet's life.The film is expected to be a tussle between love and family.
The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv