Death is not the greatest loss in life: Sidharth Shukla's old tweet goes viral after his demise

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left his fans, his colleagues and the general public in India shell shocked. Earlier today (September 2), the 'Balika Vadhu' actor passed away because of a suspected heart attack. Ever since the news of his death surfaced, social media went on a nostalgic mode with several of his old posts, tweets, messages being shared.

One poignant message that got reshared today includes a post from 2017 when Sidharth had tweeted, "“Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live….." Till last year, many fans had reacted to the post but it once again became viral after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's shocking demise.

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Fans have reacted to the tweet with many expressing their heartbreak at the terrible news. While one fan, Shubham, reacted saying, "May God rewards you a peaceful afterlife!", another, Neha Vyas, said that fans want to see Sid and Shenaaz Gill together, and wrote that "please come back."

Not just this tweet, but several other social media posts of the actor have been going viral.

His last Instagram post has received an outpouring of reactions with many commenting on the uncertainty of life. The post has Sidharth thanking all frontline workers for their contribution. “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts," Shukla had written.

Several celebrities have expressed their shock and disbelief at Sidharth's passing away.

Live TV