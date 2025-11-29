Advertisement
ANEET PADDA

Debut Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Celebrate GenZ Icon Win For Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday wins the GenZ Icon Award for his debut film Saiyaara, leaving him emotional and speechless on stage.

|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 11:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Debut Stars Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Celebrate GenZ Icon Win For Saiyaara

New Delhi: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who won the hearts of the audience with their performance in the romantic drama 'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, have won big at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025.

The 'Saiyaara' stars won the GenZ Icon awards.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who helped him throughout his journey, Ahaan noted

"I think any artist has dreamed of coming on a stage and accepting their first award," he said as quoted by CNN-News18.

He added, "I've practised in front of my bathroom mirror many times, at least 300 to 400 times. But I didn't expect the possibility of me being completely and utterly speechless on such a big stage."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, 'Saiyaara' marks Ahaan Panday's acting debut. At the same time, Aneet Padda, who has previously appeared in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', plays her first lead role in a film.

The film, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

