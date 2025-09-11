New Delhi: Generation next star Janhvi Kapoor recently made heads turns with her stunning desi looks inspired the 9-yard garment at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). For her first appearance, she wore a chiffon sari with exquisite floral motifs replicating a Kashmir jamavar shawl pattern. She wore a Jamavar jacket from the 1980s by the iconic designer duo of Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla.

Janhvi Kapoor At TIFF 2025: Jamavar Look

The stunning ensemble by Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla highlighted hand embroidery in silk threads with a backless blouse. She also wore a vintage men's jamawar jacket. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor along with Sanya Kapoor, who shared the details of her look on social media.

She wrote: @janhvikapoor and team #homebound touch down at The Toronto Film Festival.

Janhvi wears a resham sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, inspired by the colours and motifs of jamavar, paired with an antique jamavar shawl from the stylist’s own collection, adorned with hand-made silk resham tassels. Completing the ensemble, a vintage men’s jamavar jacket from the 1980s, upcycled and embroidered by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Together, these pieces highlight the enduring legacy of Kashmiri textile traditions. Silver earring inspired by the Kashmiri dejhur, reimagining the traditional bridal ornament as a contemporary homage to heritage.

Janhvi Kapoor At TIFF 2025: Desi Prada Saree

Janhvi Kapoor wore Miuccia Prada's Spring 2004 line ensemble - a desi Indian silk saree. Rhea dropped on Instagram: "@janhvikapoor wears Prada Spring 2004 at @tiff_net The spring 2004 collection saw Miuccia Prada celebrate the feminine with an interpretation of the sari in a 1950s silhouette. she pairs the look with a slender heel inspired by the kolhapuri chappal made right here in the motherland by the ever talented @aprajitatoor."

Janhvi Kapoor At TIFF 2025: Custom Miu Miu Saree

The actress turned heads in a custom made Miu Miu creation, a modern couture piece beautifully inspired by the timeless elegance of the saree.

Janhvi’s ensemble, a one-shoulder gown draped with soft pleats and delicate embellishments, paid homage to Indian tradition while embracing a contemporary global aesthetic. The flowing silhouette, accentuated with a dramatic train, brought a touch of old-world charm to TIFF’s signature orange carpet.

Her look was completed with minimal jewelry, a natural makeup palette, and soft waves, allowing the outfit’s artistry to shine. Joining her at the premiere were co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and writer - director Neeraj Ghaywan.

Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor who was recently seen in 'Param Sundari', will be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and also she has pan-india film Peddi in the line-up which pairs her with Ram Charan.