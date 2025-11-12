Famous Indian businessman and chairman of the Yash Birla Group, Yashovardhan Birla has other facets to his dynamic aura. With over ten companies under its banner, Yash is also known for his bold individuality which goes beyond boardrooms, Avant-garde fashion sense and a spiritual bent. He often shares a sneak-peek into his lavish lifestyle laced with a deep meditative side too on social media. Yash told Zee Media Digital about his fitness mantra at 58, daily diet and much more:

Q. From a large business empire to fashion and fitness, tell us about your passion.

Passion has always driven everything I do. Business gives me purpose, fitness instills discipline, and fashion lets me express my creativity. Together, they create a balance of mind, body, and soul. For me, passion isn’t limited to one area; it’s about directing energy into what feels genuine. Whether I’m at the gym, designing clothes, or running a company, I approach each task with mindfulness, dedication, and a purpose that helps me grow every day.

Q. What’s your daily fitness routine?

My fitness routine is a ritual. I do weight training 6 times a week with a single body part workout each day. I do some yoga, pranayam and meditation almost every day and mental, emotional and physical fitness to me are all integrated and culminate into spiritual progression.

Q. When did you realize your passion for fashion, and did your family support you or did you face any initial reluctance?

I have been fascinated by fashion since I was young. I’ve always viewed it as a powerful medium for art and self. For me, fashion isn’t about trends; it’s about authenticity, confidence, and being true to oneself.

Q. You have a family legacy attached to your name. What new innovations are you planning to move it forward?

Carrying a legacy means honoring its values while adapting to the times. Through initiatives like Birla Well-being which has holistic and wellness stays and resorts and also Pump Gym where we aim to combine traditional Indian wisdom with modern wellness practices. My vision is to create a holistic ecosystem that promotes physical fitness, mental peace, and spiritual growth. Innovation, to me, is about reimagining our legacy for today’s world without losing its essence. The aim is to make well-being a lifestyle, not a luxury, and to inspire positive change.

Q. You are an active social media personality and often post about religious outings. Are you deeply spiritual too?

Yes, spirituality is central to my life. It isn’t limited to temples or rituals; it’s a lifestyle, a state of awareness. My visits to sacred places reflect my inner journey, not just pilgrimages. I find immense peace in silence, meditation, and connecting with divine energy. For me, spirituality doesn’t separate you from the world; it grounds you in it. It teaches humility, gratitude, and that material success matters only when balanced with inner peace.

Q. What does your daily diet look like?

I am a strict vegetarian and don’t even consume eggs. I believe in sattwik fresh food and mindful eating. I stay away from fried or processed food. I include two fruits and vegetables and vegetable juices in my diet.Besides different dishes based on higher protein Content which can be gotten from yoghurt / cottage cheese, nuts and seeds, tofu, lentils and other combos like rice and dal.

Q. Since you are fashion-forward, which Indian celebrity’s style do you admire, and who do you think needs a stylist?

India has a vibrant array of personalities who express their style in unique ways, from the understated elegance of some actors to the bold experiments of others. I admire those who dress authentically instead of chasing trends. True style reflects the inner self; it comes from confidence, not clothing. Fashion is subjective; what suits one person may not suit another. Instead of judging who needs a stylist, I believe everyone should develop a personal aesthetic that showcases their individuality and inner grace.