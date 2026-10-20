Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce second daughter Devi Padukone Singh on Dussehra

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce second daughter Devi Padukone Singh on Dussehra

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first heartwarming family photo of their newborn daughter, revealing her name as Devi Padukone Singh.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce second daughter Devi Padukone Singh on Dussehra

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tiger Shroff firing shocker: Actor was not original target, stalked via fan Instagram reels
2
3
4
5