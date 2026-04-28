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DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first appearance since announcing second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a low-key but closely watched airport appearance after announcing their second pregnancy, with fans noticing her baby bump and the couple keeping a private, coordinated exit.

|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first appearance since announcing second pregnancy(Image: @yogenshah_s/@deepikapadukone/Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance together since announcing that they are expecting their second child.

The duo made a low-key yet closely watched appearance at the Mumbai airport on Monday night, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Dressed in relaxed attire, Deepika opted for an oversized blue shirt paired with matching pants. Fans couldn't help but notice a subtle baby bump that appeared to be visible, further fueling excitement around the couple's announcement.

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A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranveer also kept things understated for the outing, dressed in a white t-shirt and baggy denims.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh takes daughter Dua to first live musical show, says `it`s little extra special for us...`

The 'Dhurandhar' star seemed especially attentive and protective of Deepika, staying close and ensuring a smooth path as they made their way toward the entrance.

Unlike their usual warm interactions with photographers, the couple refrained from greeting or posing for the media. They made a swift and coordinated entry into the airport, seemingly prioritising privacy.

Ranveer and Deepika recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after a six-year relationship.

They first met while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' Ram-Leela and went on to star together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.' 

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