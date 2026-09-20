/Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second baby: Inside the Rs 862-crore net worth

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami. The joyous news comes just a day after the couple was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple alongside family.
The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring an illustration with the text: "Welcome baby girl, 19/9/2026," signed off with "Dua, Deepika and Ranveer." The post was simply captioned with an evil-eye emoji to ward off negativity.
Interestingly, the timing mirrors the birth of their first daughter, Dua. In September 2024, the couple had similarly visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6 before welcoming Dua two days later on September 8.
Deepika and Ranveer's high-profile romance traces back to 2013 on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their on-screen spark quickly evolved into a real-life relationship. After dating quietly for several years and reportedly getting engaged in 2015, the duo tied the knot on November 14, 2018. Their grand yet private wedding at Lake Como, Italy, featured dual Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies honouring both of their cultural heritages.
Beyond their milestones as a family, Deepika and Ranveer stand as two of the most commercially dominant figures in the Indian film industry. According to a report by NewsX, the couple commands a combined net worth of approximately Rs 862 crore.
Deepika’s individual net worth is estimated at Rs 500 crore, driven by film remuneration ranging between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore per project alongside global brand ambassadorships. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s fortune is estimated at over Rs 362 crore through blockbuster roles and an extensive endorsement portfolio.
The couple’s financial stature is equally evident in their real estate holdings, which include a luxury quadplex in Bandra near Mannat valued at around Rs 119 crore, alongside an upscale property in Worli worth nearly Rs 40 crore.
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