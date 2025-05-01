New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted stepping out for dinner in Mumbai, and it seems the occasion was special - welcoming Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. According to reports, the power couple were papped by photographers as they exited their dinner welcoming Adam to India and were seeing seeing him warmly post dinner. This marks an important occasion as the social media giant’s head meets the power couple of Bollywood.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Adam wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

While details about Adam Mosseri's trip to India and his specific meetings with Deepika and Ranveer aren't publicly available, it's clear that the Instagram head's visit has generated significant interest. The couple's dinner outing was captured by paps, showcasing their adorable chemistry and effortless charm.

The power couple's interaction with the head of Instagram could potentially be related to collaborations or initiatives.