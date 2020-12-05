Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped on their Alibaug jetty ride - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi have been spotted boarding a jetty to Alibaug from Mumbai for their shoot on more than one occasions. The duo feature in director Shakun Batra's next.

Sporting a white tank top, ripped jeans-shorts and white shoes, the actress was dressed quite comfortably. She even posted a video to her Instagram stories of the ride on the yacht which many of her fans have shared across social media. Several fan pages have posted pictures and videos on social media. Take a look at Deepika and Siddhant looking super cool while enjoying the journey:

She was also caught on camera by fans when she returned back from the shoot and is seen entertaining her fans with a little dance and Siddhant Chaturvedi is holding a small speaker on which music might have been playing.

Not much is revealed about the film as yet.

She was last seen shooting for sports drama ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.