हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped on their Alibaug jetty ride - In Pics

Deepika Padukone was spotted with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped on their Alibaug jetty ride - In Pics
Credit: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi have been spotted boarding a jetty to Alibaug from Mumbai for their shoot on more than one occasions. The duo feature in director Shakun Batra's next.

Sporting a white tank top, ripped jeans-shorts and white shoes, the actress was dressed quite comfortably. She even posted a video to her Instagram stories of the ride on the yacht which many of her fans have shared across social media. Several fan pages have posted pictures and videos on social media. Take a look at Deepika and Siddhant looking super cool while enjoying the journey:

 

 

She was also caught on camera by fans when she returned back from the shoot and is seen entertaining her fans with a little dance and Siddhant Chaturvedi is holding a small speaker on which music might have been playing.

 

 

Not much is revealed about the film as yet.

She was last seen shooting for sports drama ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone picssiddhant chaturvedi
Next
Story

Jibraan Khan aka K3G’s Krish, who played Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's son, is all grown-up now! See Pics
  • 96,08,211Confirmed
  • 1,39,700Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Farmers-Govt meeting: Centre offered to amend the farm laws but can't scrap it