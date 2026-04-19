Baby on board again! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with adorable reveal featuring daughter Dua

New Delhi: It’s a moment of joy for Bollywood’s beloved couple as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

Deepika took to Instagram on Sunday morning to officially confirm her second pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress revealed the news in the cutest way possible, sharing an adorable picture featuring their daughter Dua holding up a pregnancy test kit. While the Chennai Express actress kept the caption minimal, she added an evil eye emoji, letting the heartwarming image speak for itself.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, and several industry friends joined in the celebration. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations,” followed by a red heart emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted with multiple heart emojis, while Parineeti Chopra added, “Congratssssssss,” along with kiss emojis.

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For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer’s love story blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony at Lake Como and welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024.

On the work front, Deepika has an exciting lineup ahead, including King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also set to feature in Raaka with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee. In recent years, she has delivered major commercial successes like Pathaan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh continues to dominate the industry with his Dhurandhar franchise, with its second instalment emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. He is next set to appear in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta.

The duo has shared screen space in several memorable films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83, with their on-screen chemistry consistently winning hearts.