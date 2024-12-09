Deepika Padukone Back In Mumbai With Daughter Dua, Makes Stunning Appearance In Red Outfit As She Holds Her Newborn In Her Arms

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made a heartwarming appearance as she returned to Mumbai with her newborn daughter, Dua. The actress was spotted at the private airport holding her baby girl close, melting fans’ hearts with the adorable moment. Deepika looked radiant in a chic red outfit, exuding effortless elegance as she cradled her newborn. Her glowing presence and maternal warmth left fans and paparazzi in awe, with many noting how she balanced style and simplicity.

During her return to Mumbai with her newborn daughter, Deepika Padukone captured the attention of her fans, but one thing that remained a mystery was the face of her baby girl, Dua. While Deepika looked radiant holding her little one in her arms, she kept Dua’s face covered, leaving fans eagerly speculating about her adorable looks.

Despite the curiosity, Deepika’s fans respected her privacy and continued to shower love on the actress for this precious moment. Social media was buzzing with excitement, with fans expressing how they couldn’t wait for a glimpse of Dua’s face and how cute the mother-daughter duo looked together.

Before her return to Mumbai, Deepika was seen attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore, which delighted her fans. The actress, known for her love of music was seen thoroughly enjoying the concert, marking her first public outing since welcoming Dua.