Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829544https://zeenews.india.com/people/deepika-padukone-back-in-mumbai-with-daughter-dua-makes-stunning-appearance-in-red-outfit-as-she-holds-her-newborn-in-her-arms-2829544.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Back In Mumbai With Daughter Dua, Makes Stunning Appearance In Red Outfit As She Holds Her Newborn In Her Arms

Deepika Padukone continues to hide her daughter Dua's face as she makes an appearance with her at the airport.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone Back In Mumbai With Daughter Dua, Makes Stunning Appearance In Red Outfit As She Holds Her Newborn In Her Arms Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made a heartwarming appearance as she returned to Mumbai with her newborn daughter, Dua. The actress was spotted at the private airport holding her baby girl close, melting fans’ hearts with the adorable moment. Deepika looked radiant in a chic red outfit, exuding effortless elegance as she cradled her newborn. Her glowing presence and maternal warmth left fans and paparazzi in awe, with many noting how she balanced style and simplicity.

During her return to Mumbai with her newborn daughter, Deepika Padukone captured the attention of her fans, but one thing that remained a mystery was the face of her baby girl, Dua. While Deepika looked radiant holding her little one in her arms, she kept Dua’s face covered, leaving fans eagerly speculating about her adorable looks.

Despite the curiosity, Deepika’s fans respected her privacy and continued to shower love on the actress for this precious moment. Social media was buzzing with excitement, with fans expressing how they couldn’t wait for a glimpse of Dua’s face and how cute the mother-daughter duo looked together.

Before her return to Mumbai, Deepika was seen attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore, which delighted her fans. The actress, known for her love of music was seen thoroughly enjoying the concert, marking her first public outing since welcoming Dua.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK