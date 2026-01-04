Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Birthday Special - How Wealthy Is The Bollywood Star? Inside Her Assets, Car Collection & More

Ahead of Deepika Padukone’s birthday tomorrow, here’s a look at the Bollywood star’s impressive wealth, assets, luxury car collection, and more.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepika Padukone Birthday Special - How Wealthy Is The Bollywood Star? Inside Her Assets, Car Collection & More(Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone Turns 40: As Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow, the star continues to shine as one of the most powerful figures in both Bollywood and Hollywood. From her debut in the Kannada film Aishwarya opposite Upendra Rao to blockbuster hits like Om Shanti Om, Padmaavat, and Chennai Express, Deepika has proven her versatility and star power. She also made an international mark with her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Known for her commanding screen presence and stellar performances, she is now among India’s highest-paid actresses.

Deepika Padukone's Net Worth

According to News18, Deepika Padukone’s net worth is estimated at a staggering Rs 500 crore. While impressive, some Indian actresses surpass her earnings—Juhi Chawla leads with Rs 4,600 crore, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Rs 900 crore), Priyanka Chopra (Rs 650 crore), and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt (Rs 550 crore each). Deepika reportedly earns between Rs 15–30 crore per film, reflecting her immense demand at the box office.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Turn Heads At NBA Game In New York, Fans Share Viral Moments

Deepika-Ranveer Properties

Deepika’s taste for luxury is also evident in her real estate portfolio. As per Daily Jagran, she purchased a house in Prabhadevi in 2013 for around Rs 16 crore. Alongside husband Ranveer Singh, she owns a sprawling quadruplex near Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Mannat in Bandra, covering 11,266 sq ft and valued at Rs 119 crore. The couple also own a five-bedroom apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Worli (Rs 40 crore), and a bungalow in Alibagh worth Rs 22 crore.

The actress also enjoys a collection of luxury cars, reportedly including Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW models, shared with Ranveer Singh.

After a brief hiatus following the birth of her daughter Dua, Deepika is set to return to the big screen. Her last film, was followed by announcements of her involvement in sequels to blockbuster hits like Brahmastra and Pathaan. While release dates are yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await her comeback.

