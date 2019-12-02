हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boney Kapoor

Deepika Padukone, Boney Kapoor unveil the cover of Sridevi's biography

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday unveiled the cover of late actress Sridevi's biography penned by Satyarth Nayak along with producer Boney Kapoor and director Gauri Shinde.

Deepika Padukone, Boney Kapoor unveil the cover of Sridevi&#039;s biography
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday unveiled the cover of late actress Sridevi's biography penned by Satyarth Nayak along with producer Boney Kapoor and director Gauri Shinde.

The book titled ‘Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' was approved by Sridevi's husband Boney had a big launch in Delhi. Dressed in a white and gold saree, Deepika was seen hugging Boney, who got emotional at the launch.

(Pictures by Yogen Shah)

As per TOI, the foreword for this book was written by Kajol. She wrote, "I have grown up watching Sridevi's superstardom on film sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword.

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. The cause of her death was an accidental drowning. The actress died right before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut film 'Dhadak' released.

Tags:
Boney KapoorSrideviDeepika PadukoneJanhvi Kapoor
Next
Story

Virat Kohli reveals the name of his favourite Anushka Sharma film- See inside

Must Watch

PT14M38S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 2nd December 2019