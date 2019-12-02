Deepika Padukone, Boney Kapoor unveil the cover of Sridevi's biography

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday unveiled the cover of late actress Sridevi's biography penned by Satyarth Nayak along with producer Boney Kapoor and director Gauri Shinde.

The book titled ‘Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' was approved by Sridevi's husband Boney had a big launch in Delhi. Dressed in a white and gold saree, Deepika was seen hugging Boney, who got emotional at the launch.

(Pictures by Yogen Shah)

As per TOI, the foreword for this book was written by Kajol. She wrote, "I have grown up watching Sridevi's superstardom on film sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword.

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. The cause of her death was an accidental drowning. The actress died right before her daughter Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut film 'Dhadak' released.