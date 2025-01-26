Deepika Padukone Brings The Drama As She Opens Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary Show, Thrilled Fans Say 'Mother'

When Bollywood’s queen of elegance meets the couture maestro, magic is inevitable. Deepika Padukone, a name synonymous with grace and power, made her first public appearance post-motherhood by opening Sabyasachi’s grand 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai. And boy, did she make a statement!

The Look That Owned the Night

Clad in a head-turning monochromatic white ensemble, Deepika exuded vintage charm with a modern twist. Her outfit—a draped blouse, tailored pants, and an oversized trench coat—was styled with layers of ruby and diamond necklaces, including a bold cross-pendant. Black leather gloves, chunky bracelets, and bold glasses added a gothic edge.

Her voluminous updo, reminiscent of Frida Kahlo, added an artistic touch, while her entire look struck a balance between drama and sophistication. Fans were quick to show their excitement and called her, “The ultimate queen”, “MOTHER”, “mother is mothering”, “truly the queen”. Some were also quick to draw parallels with legendary actress Rekha and the moment definitely will be the most talked about one for the year, 2025.

Have a look:

A Return Worth Applauding

This show wasn’t just a fashion event for Deepika; it marked her triumphant return to the spotlight after embracing motherhood. The moment also coincided with the seventh anniversary of her iconic role as Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat, making it even more special.

Deepika’s connection with Sabyasachi runs deep, from her regal wedding attire to countless red-carpet appearances in his couture. At the show, she wasn’t just a muse but the embodiment of Sabyasachi’s vision: regal, bold, and unforgettable.

A Star-Studded Affair

The evening was a glamorous celebration of 25 years of Sabyasachi’s journey, with Bollywood’s elite adding their sparkle. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Bipasha Basu graced the event, each exuding their own style.

The show’s setup was as grand as the ensembles—a nostalgic dalan bari (verandah house) theme that paid homage to Sabyasachi’s Calcutta roots. The designer, known for blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics, once again left the audience awestruck with his larger-than-life vision.

Sabyasachi: A Legacy of Elegance

For over two decades, Sabyasachi has been the go-to designer for Bollywood’s finest, creating iconic bridal wear and redefining luxury fashion. His 25th-anniversary show was not just a celebration of his legacy but a showcase of why he remains an unmatched force in the world of couture.

The Verdict: A Moment to Remember

Deepika Padukone’s breathtaking walk wasn’t just a highlight of the evening; it was a reminder of why she’s an icon. With her effortless style and regal presence, she set the bar sky-high for fashion moments in 2025. This wasn’t just a return—it was a masterpiece.