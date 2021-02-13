हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone calls out abusive troll, shares screenshots of his texts

Deepika, who has often proved that she wears her heart on her sleeves, recently decided to expose a social media user who was sending her abusive messages in her DMs. She encircled the screenshot of the texts sent to her and shared it on her Instagram story. The actress hit him back with a classy reply. 

File photo

NEW DELHI: Actress Deepika Padukone is one of those celebrities from the film industry who doesn't take abusive trolls lightly. And the 'Padmaavat'actress recently shut down a troll who was sending her abusive texts in her DMs. The actress decided to call him out on social media by sharing a screenshot of his texts and giving him a hard-hitting but classy reply. 

Deepika, who has often proved that she wears her heart on her sleeves, encircled the screenshot of the texts sent to her and shared it on her Instagram story. The actress responded to him writing, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you."

 

On the professional front, Deepika has a number of films lined up for release this year. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled project also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'. She will also be seen in '83' opposite husband Ranveer Singh. 

 

A Filmfare report recently stated that the makers of 'Dhoom' franchise are planning their next installment and are planning to rope in Deepika. The report further added that the actress is being considered to essay the role of a villain in the fourth installment and that she was recently offered the project by the makers.

