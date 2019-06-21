close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone can't get over Katrina Kaif's hotness filled picture on Instagram — Here's what she said

The two actresses have been busy bonding on Instagram and often leave love-filled comments on each other's posts. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined Instagram in April 2017 and often grabs attention owing to her glamorous social media posts. The leggy lass has a perfectly toned body and enjoys a massive fan following. Katrina often shares deets from her life on social media and her fans eagerly await her posts. 

In her latest Instagram post, Katrina shared a lovely picture with her 'bhaiyya', looking absolutely pretty in a denim jacket over a white shirt. And it invited comment from B-town's leggy lass Deepika Padukone who wrote, "too much hotness in one frame". 

Check out the post below: 

Well, it would not be wrong to say that fans of Dippy and Kat are euphoric that the actresses have buries all the hatched between them and moved on in their respective lives. Besides posting adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts, they have also been snapped sharing hugs at various events and parties. 

For the unversed, Deepika and Katrina once shared a cold equation after the latter started dating Ranbir Kapoor. However, with time, the two actresses have buried the hatchet and are emerging to be the new friends in tinsel town. Katrina was also present at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception, which took place in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina is busy shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi'. Her recent release 'Bharat' has been running successfully in theatres and has entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club in the domestic market. 

Deepika, on the other hand, has been cast as the lead in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Chhapak', based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi.

Can we expect Kat and Dippy hanging out together more often? Time shall tell!

