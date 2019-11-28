हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone flaunts her 'desi swag' at the airport—Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport and was seen wearing a hot pink traditional suit. 

Deepika Padukone flaunts her &#039;desi swag&#039; at the airport—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is a big name in Bollywood and is one of the most sought-after actresses of the industry. Known to be a perfectionist, Dippy darling does everything with finesse. Be it stepping out for an event or a casual outing, the 'Padmaavat' actress always looks her best.

She was recently spotted at the airport and was seen wearing a hot pink traditional suit. An elegant brown leather handbag and golden hoop earrings completed the outfit. For the footwear, Deepika picked a pair of matching Juttis.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film and her first look went viral on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film and it is slated to release in January next year.

Deepika will also play her husband Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in '83'. This is the first time that the couple have teamed up for a film post their wedding in November last year.

'83' is Kapil Dev's biopic wherein Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen Romi Dev.

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone pics
