Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2894301https://zeenews.india.com/people/deepika-padukone-highly-praises-shah-rukh-khan-for-respecting-women-says-its-not-just-when-the-camera-is-rolling-2894301.html
NewsLifestylePeople
WAVES 2025

Deepika Padukone Highly Praises Shah Rukh Khan For Respecting Women, Says 'It's Not Just When The Camera Is Rolling...'

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which was a major hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. 

|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 09:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone Highly Praises Shah Rukh Khan For Respecting Women, Says 'It's Not Just When The Camera Is Rolling...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone opened up about working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and also praised the actor for the respect he shows toward his female co-stars during the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

During a special panel discussion titled 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler' which also featured SRK and filmmaker Karan Johar, Padukone spoke about her journey in the industry and her long-time co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about how the actor treats women around him, she shared, "It's not just respect for women when the camera is rolling; it's in every pore of his body. He is always aware of the presence of a woman, and he ensures that she is comfortable and well taken care of. It's not something he switches on. It's just inherently who he is, and I don't know him any other way, and I have known him since I was 16."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which was a major hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, the two have shared screen space in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and most recently, Pathaan.

Meanwhile, WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aimed at positioning India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The event brings together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.
The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run until May 4. (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK