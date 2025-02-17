Advertisement
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Holds Daughter Dua In THESE First Pics? Truth Behind Viral AI Photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

Feb 17, 2025
Deepika Padukone Holds Daughter Dua In THESE First Pics? Truth Behind Viral AI Photos Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone has so far managed to keep her daughter Dua away from the prying eyes of shutterbugs and paps. Fans of the actress are obviously eager to catch a glimpse of the newborn - this however also generates quite a lot of buzz around the stars and their private lives on social media. Some new photos circulated recently online, claiming to be Deepika's first photos with her daughter Dua. 

However, it turns out that the pictures were fake and AI-generated. The photos shared by a fan club showed Deepika holding the baby close to her in twinning pink and white outfits. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@padukonadeepika_)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

The couple did share a glimpse of the baby's feet but refrained from putting up a full face reveal of the newborn as yet. 

Earlier in December 2024, Deepika and Ranveer held a private event where they met the paps and introduced their daughter. However, no photos of the baby were allowed to be shared on any public platform. 

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. It was an intimate wedding with just family and close friends in attendance. Later, a gala reception was hosted in Mumbai for their showbiz friends.


 

