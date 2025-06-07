Deepika Padukone Joins Forces With Allu Arjun, Atlee For Sci-Fi Action Film AA22xA6 After Rift With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Mumbai: In a surprising announcement that has set the Indian film industry abuzz, icon Star Allu Arjun and acclaimed director Atlee have joined forces with Deepika Padukone for a high-octane pan-India entertainer.

The actress recently made headlines for exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

An announcement video released by Sun Pictures gives fans a first glimpse of the grand collaboration in action, showing Deepika in conversation with Atlee before seamlessly transitioning into prep mode — donning elaborate headgear and stepping onto set in full costume.

Sharing the video, the production house wrote: “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6”

This marks Deepika’s second collaboration with Atlee, following her special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Tentatively titled Project AA22xA6, the film is poised to be a cinematic milestone — blending intense emotion, adrenaline-pumping action, grand visuals, and storytelling deeply rooted in Indian culture with global appeal. Production is slated to begin later this year, with more updates on the cast, crew, and release timeline expected soon.

Speaking about the collaboration, Atlee said: "Collaborating with Deepika Padukone ma’am on Jawan was incredible — her range, power, and grace shine in every frame. She drives the story. Now, with her and Allu Arjun sir together, we’re creating something truly unforgettable — a real filmmaker’s dream synergy."

Sun Pictures added: "Having Deepika Padukone on board elevates this project to a whole new level. She brings gravitas, star power, and an unmatched presence that will leave a lasting impact. With Atlee’s vision, Allu Arjun’s magnetic energy, and Deepika’s commanding brilliance, we’re creating something iconic for audiences across the globe."

Earlier, the banner teased the film with an intriguing poster featuring a hand gripping a high-tech sword, accompanied by the tagline: “Kalanithi Maran Presents.”

As Deepika Padukone steps into the spotlight alongside Allu Arjun, under Atlee’s dynamic direction and Sun Pictures’ grand vision, the stage is set for a film that promises to break boundaries, ignite screens, and leave a lasti