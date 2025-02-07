Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Kickstarts Weekend With Her Jaw-Dropping Throwback Pics From 25 Years Of Sabyasachi Fashion Show

Deepika Padukone, a stunning Sabyasachi bride, has always had a deep connection with the designer's outfits, showcasing elegance and timeless beauty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Deepika Padukone made her first professional appearance at Sabyasachi’s show as she opened the night with a jaw-dropping look. The actress has now kickstarted her weekend fun with a bunch of throwback pictures from Sabyasachi 25th anniversary fashion show, looking like a wow

Being the ultimate muse to Sabyasachi for his 25th-anniversary show, Deepika marked her first appearance post embracing motherhood as opened the show for the designer and slayed in a monochromatic white pant, top & trench ensemble with opulent layered necklaces including a choker and a cross-pendant in rubies and diamonds by the couturier. A stack of bracelets in similar gems sat on top of black leather gloves, and a headband finished the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans were quick to show their excitement and called her, “The ultimate queen”, “MOTHER”, “mother is mothering”, “truly the queen”.

Deepika Padukone, a stunning Sabyasachi bride, has always had a deep connection with the designer's outfits, showcasing elegance and timeless beauty. On that day, she not only returned to work after motherhood with a stunning, jaw-dropping look that will stay iconic for years to come and we must say, we missed the queen slaying as she owns it!

