Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone mobbed at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently got mobbed at a ganpati pandal.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently got mobbed at a ganpati pandal.

Deepika visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal to seek blessings of the God. As soon as the crowd got to know that the "Piku" star was in the pandal, they rushed to catch a glimpse of the actress.

She was spotted in a golden heavy embroidered sari and big earrings. Deepika completed the look with her hair tied into a sleek bun and minimum make-up.

According to reports, Deepika's bodyguards had a tough time escorting the 33-year-old star for a darshan.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's "'83".

Deepika PadukoneLalbaugcha Raja
