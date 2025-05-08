Advertisement
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Having A 'Complicated Pregnancy', Says ‘I Went Through A Lot'

Deepika and Ranveer settled on the name Dua in November.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Having A 'Complicated Pregnancy', Says ‘I Went Through A Lot' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone in her latest conversation with Marie Claire, dawned upon her journey through pregnancy and motherhood. She revealed about she had a complicated pregnancy, saying, 'I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery'.

She quipped, "I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit... It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us."

About her new transition, she said, "I wouldn't say I'm lost, but I wouldn't say I've found [my new identity] either. I feel like I'm navigating it."

On her future work, Deepika said, "I don't know if [work] will be what it used to be before I had a baby, and I don't even know if I want to be that way…is [this] my new routine and schedule? Let's see how that evolves."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. 

On the work front, Deepika has reportedly signed Shah Rukh Khan's 'King', though she hasn't officially confirmed it yet. Her last release was Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Ranveer has Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. 

