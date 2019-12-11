हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone: Rahul Dravid my all-time favourite cricketer

Actress Deepika Padukone confesses being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Deepika Padukone: Rahul Dravid my all-time favourite cricketer

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone confesses being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid.

"My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. A lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside. For me, he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore," she said.

Deepika also emphasised on the importance of sports in life.

"How much we focus on our physical strength -- our mental strength and mental endurance -- is equally important if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it's the mind that takes over -- and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that -- the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important," said Deepika, on Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

Deepika soon makes her debut as a producer in the self-starring "Chhapaak", directed and co-produced by "Raazi" maker Meghna Gulzar. The actress portrays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRahul Dravid
Next
Story

Dwayne Bravo gifts autographed T-shirt to Kamal Haasan

Must Watch

PT4M27S

WION Dispatch: Israel stuck in 'election loop', midnight deadline to form unity govt