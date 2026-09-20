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  • /Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce birth of baby girl: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more congratulate couple

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce birth of baby girl: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more congratulate couple

Following Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's announcement of welcoming their second baby girl, film industry colleagues including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Anil Kapoor flooded social media with congratulations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce birth of baby girl: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more congratulate couple
Image Credit: Instagram

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce birth of baby girl: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more congratulate couple
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