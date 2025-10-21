Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua’s FIRST PICS On Diwali - Check Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, lit up social media this Diwali by unveiling the face of their daughter, Dua, for the very first time. The emotional and festive reveal instantly captured the hearts of fans across the country.

Known for their fiercely guarded privacy, especially after becoming parents, Deepika and Ranveer broke tradition this Diwali with a warm family portrait that offered a rare glimpse into their personal life. The couple shared the photos on Instagram with the caption: “Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein” (Heartfelt Diwali wishes), along with a series of smiling and protective evil eye emojis.

Deepika, Ranveer Post First Family Photo With Dua

In the viral pictures, Deepika is seen in a regal red silk salwar kameez adorned with traditional gold jewellery, her hair tied back in a neat bun decorated with jasmine flowers. Ranveer complements her in an ivory sherwani with a layered pearl necklace and his signature sunglasses.

However, along with Deepika and Ranveer, it was baby Dua who truly stole the spotlight. Dressed in a coordinated red outfit and cradled lovingly in her parents’ arms, the little one looked utterly adorable with her tiny ponytails. One particularly heartwarming photo captures Deepika tenderly holding Dua during a Diwali puja.

Couple Welcomed Dua in September 2024

Dua was born on September 8, 2024, nearly six years after Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como ceremony in November 2018. The couple met in 2013 on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, and their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. They later collaborated on hit films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, becoming one of Indian cinema's most iconic on- and off-screen pairs.

No Public Photos of Dua Until Now

Since Dua’s birth, the couple had maintained strict privacy, with Deepika even being seen in a viral video sternly asking a fan not to photograph their daughter at the airport. Until now, the pair had refrained from posting any images that revealed Dua’s face.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section of their Diwali post with love, blessings, and heart emojis. The post marks not only a festive celebration but also a deeply personal milestone for the Padukone-Singh family.