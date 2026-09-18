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  • /Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming baby no. 2 | WATCH

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming baby no. 2 | WATCH

Details regarding Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s recent visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple were highlighted as the couple seeks blessings ahead of welcoming their second child together.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming baby no. 2 | WATCH
Image Credit: @ranveersingh/Instagram

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Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming baby no. 2 | WATCH
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