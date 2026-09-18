/Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming baby no. 2 | WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood’s star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, marking a special moment as the couple prepares to welcome their second child together.
In visuals, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen arriving in colour-coordinated traditional ensembles.
The couple made a striking appearance at the temple in coordinated shades of purple and earthy tones. Deepika wore an intricately embellished traditional ensemble as she remained careful of keeping her baby bump guarded, while Ranveer complemented her in a rich purple kurta with white trousers.
The couple were seen arriving hand-in-hand, with Ranveer protectively holding onto Deepika’s hand as they entered and later guiding her toward their car.
Also, the couple’s visit holds added significance as they had also visited the revered temple when Deepika was expecting their first child.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024.
Known for keeping their family life largely private, Ranveer and Deepika have occasionally given fans glimpses of their journey into parenthood.
Earlier on Thursday, Ranveer Singh also visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama and accompanied by heavy security, the actor arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
This came days after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a series of intimate black-and-white photographs ahead of the arrival of their baby.
The pictures were released on the occasion of their daughter Dua’s second birthday and offered a rare glimpse of the family, as the couple has generally kept their daughter away from the public spotlight.
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film 'Raaka', headlined by Allu Arjun.
For Ranveer Singh, the actor has been busy with the shoot of ‘Pralay.'
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