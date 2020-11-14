हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh complete two years of marital bliss - In Pics
New Delhi: Bollywood's gorgeous power Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have completed two years of marital bliss. The duo got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The adorbs got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

The couple had hosted two grand receptions later in Bangalore and Mumbai for family and friends. Today, on their second wedding anniversary, let's take a look down the memory lane and cherish their best moments together: 

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a sports biopic on the historic moment when India lifted the cricket World Cup trophy in 1983. He is playing the legendary Kapil Dev in the movie while Deepika will be seen as reel wife Romi Dev. 

Deepika has a few projects in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi of 'Gully Boy' fame. 

Here's wishing the power couple, a happy wedding anniversary!

 

