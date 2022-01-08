Deepika Padukone reveals her COVID trauma, says she was 'unrecognisable completely' and put on steroids

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone is a private person and doesn't really talk about her personal life much in public. Last year in May, the actress along with her father, the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala and sister Anisha - all tested positive for COVID-19. However, not much was known about their recovery process.

Now, almost a year later, Deepika Padukone in an interview with Film Companion opened up on her COVID battle and how she dealt with it. "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult," Deepika said.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in sports drama 83 as Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh, who played the titular role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

She has movies such as 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and Shakun Batra's ‘Gehraiyaan’ which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.