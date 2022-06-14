Deepika Padukone rushed to Hyderabad hospital after her 'heart rate increased'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Hyderabad, was rushed to a city hospital after she complained of having an 'increased heart rate', reportedly. The actress was shooting for her upcoming venture titled Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas - her first collab with the Baahubali star.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE HOSPITALISED

Reports of Deepika Padukone being hospitalised flooded social media and many fans reacted to the same, praying for her speedy recovery. According to a Bombay Times report, the actress was taken to the city hospital and after proper treatment, Deepika returned to the sets of Project K.

Noted South trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also confirmed the news of Deepika's health on Twitter. He wrote: #DeepikaPadukone is now perfectly fine and back to the sets of #ProjectK.

#DeepikaPadukone is now perfectly fine and back to the sets of #ProjectK. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 14, 2022

Project K is a sci-fi venture by director Nag Ashwin. It is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, marking her Telugu debut as well.

The filming reportedly began in July last year at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The estimated budget of this sci-fi wonder is Rs 500 crore, making Project K one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.