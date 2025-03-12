Deepika Padukone’s TOP Trending Holi Songs: Balam Pichkari To Besharam Rang - IN PICS

The reigning actress of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, has a solid connection with the festival of colours Holi. With Holi being celebrated this year on March 14, why not plan a song list of the actress that can be played at your party. She has several chartbuster tracks to her credit. Today, check the ultimate festive anthem that can rule your Holi playlist - from Balam Pichkari to Besharam Rang - check the iconic Holi songs featuring none other than the leading lady of B-Town:

Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is the ultimate Holi anthem. The song’s electrifying beats, catchy lyrics, and iconic dance moves make it unforgettable. Deepika’s power-packed performance adds to its charm, making it a must-recreate Holi favorite for fans every year.

Mohe Rang Do Lal

Mohe Rang Do Laal is a mesmerizing Holi song, known for its soulful melody and captivating visuals. Her graceful and powerful performance, combined with stunning expressions, makes it unforgettable. The song remains one of the most beloved Holi tracks, celebrating tradition with elegance and cinematic beauty.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a passionate Holi track that blends romance with vibrant festivities. Deepika's mesmerizing dance, graceful expressions, and captivating presence elevate the song, making it a memorable and iconic Holi hit loved by fans.

Besharam Rang

Besharam Rang from Pathaan isn't a traditional Holi song, but its vibrant visuals and energetic vibe have made it popular during celebrations. Deepika’s sizzling moves, bold style, and stunning presence in the track have turned it into a festive favorite, perfect for Holi parties.