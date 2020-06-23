हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone schools paparazzo for posting, monetising video of Sushant Singh Rajput without family’s consent

Deepika Padukone had earlier urged the media to report about Sushant Singh Rajput's death sensitively. 

Deepika Padukone schools paparazzo for posting, monetising video of Sushant Singh Rajput without family’s consent

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has slammed a paparazzo on his Instagram timeline for posting a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains being taken to the crematorium. While sharing the now-deleted video, the photographer posted a disclaimer which said, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." To this, Deepika replied, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?"

Deepika had earlier urged the media to report about Sushant's death sensitively. 

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He died by suicide. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

After Sushant’s death, Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about her own experience of dealing with depression, started with a series on mental health quotes on Instagram to motivate people. She emphasised that depression is just like any other illness.

She also voices her opinions on the importance of mental health through her foundation - The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) – which she founded in June 2015. Through the platform, Deepika keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput death
Next
Story

Sunny Leone twins in a black swimsuit with close friend, chills by the pool - Pic proof
  • 4,40,215Confirmed
  • 14,011Deaths

Full coverage

  • 90,06,757Confirmed
  • 4,69,220Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

India China Tension: Top 10 Developments