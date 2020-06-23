Deepika Padukone schools paparazzo for posting, monetising video of Sushant Singh Rajput without family’s consent

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has slammed a paparazzo on his Instagram timeline for posting a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains being taken to the crematorium. While sharing the now-deleted video, the photographer posted a disclaimer which said, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." To this, Deepika replied, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?"

Deepika had earlier urged the media to report about Sushant's death sensitively.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He died by suicide. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

After Sushant’s death, Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about her own experience of dealing with depression, started with a series on mental health quotes on Instagram to motivate people. She emphasised that depression is just like any other illness.

She also voices her opinions on the importance of mental health through her foundation - The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) – which she founded in June 2015. Through the platform, Deepika keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.