Deepika Padukone Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Announced As The Recipient Of Star On ‘The Hollywood Walk Of Fame’

New Delhi: Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone has once again proved that she is a global icon. The actress has been chosen as a recipient of prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the coming year. Deepika has pinned India on the global map as Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honours Deepika with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2026 in Motion Pictures category.

'The Hollywood Walk Of Fame 2026'

Announced over a live-stream, it becomes even more special as Deepika becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious accolade. Our Indian superstar shares the class with Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore and many more renowned performers.

While several global figures have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Deepika stands tall as the only Indian to be bestowed with this honour. Deepika was previously named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME in 2018 and was also a recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award. The global figure further made history by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar.

'Deepika Padukone's Top Honours'

Among other notable achievements, as written in the golden pages of history, she became the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years.

In 2017, Deepika made her Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'. She has also made remarkable appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala in previous years.

Beyond international accolades, Deepika continues to dominate the entertainment world with major projects in her lineup. On the work front, the actress who took a brief maternity break, will be seen on the big screen next in Atlee’s directorial with Allu Arjun.