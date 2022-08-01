Mumbai : Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared some unseen pictures from the Mijwan Ramp Walk with husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram handle. The duo has become the talk of the town as they set the stage on fire with their royal look at the ramp walk for designer Manish Malhotra.

Deepika Padukone’s latest post on Instagram captioned, ‘And it went like…’ has only added to the delight of her fans. While her husband Ranveer Singh commented with a hot face emoji, designer Manish Malhotra responded with hearts. The post is full of the actress’ pictures from the night and has received immense love from more than one million fans. See the post here -

While Deepika Padukone graced the ramp in a white-silver lehenga, husband Ranveer Singh exuded elegance in a royal black sherwani with white embroidery. Their romance was full on display as Ranveer Singh kissed Padukone on her cheek. Known as ‘DeepVeer’ by their fans, it is their first ramp walk together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s walk marks the 10th anniversary of Mijwan Fashion Show. Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 29th July. The show celebrates ten years of alliance between the clothing label and Shabana Azmi’s NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS). “Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Welfare Society make a fabulous team,” the veteran actress wrote on Instagram. The star-studded evening saw the presence of some prominent figures from the film industry including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Dia Mirza, among others.

On the work front, the power couple is busy shooting for their upcoming films. Deepika Padukone will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ while Ranveer Singh is all geared up for Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’. Both the films are slated to hit the theaters in 2023.