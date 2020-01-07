Deepika Padukone shares new poster of Chhapaak featuring Vikrant Massey

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen as an acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Chhapaak, has shared a new poster of the film that features Vikrant Massey.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "Jitni zyaada ladaai, Utna zyaada pyaar...

Nok Jhok se hui ek khoobsoorat love story ki shuruaat... Dekhiye #Chhapaak iss Friday!

Book your tickets now!(link in bio)."

Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and helmed by notable director Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Laxmi Agarwal's boyfriend in the film.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'.