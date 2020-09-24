हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sherlyn Chopra

Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to 'Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse', says Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra has never backed up from opening-up about the injustice. The actress believes that 90% of Bollywood is doing drugs. Earlier Sherlyn Chopra quoted that in the Bollywood film parties drugs are served on a tray and recently Deepika Padukone is in news for drugs.

Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to &#039;Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse&#039;, says Sherlyn Chopra

Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra has never backed up from opening-up about the injustice. The actress believes that 90% of Bollywood is doing drugs. Earlier Sherlyn Chopra quoted that in the Bollywood film parties drugs are served on a tray and recently Deepika Padukone is in news for drugs.

Sherlyn Chopra recently released a video stating that the actress should change her slogan "Repeat after me" slogan to "I will not engage in drug abuse".

Sherlyn Chopra stated ahead, “Deepika said ‘Depression is an illness’. So can we assume that the depression she is talking about, is related to drug abuse?, according to Global Research 90% of depression cases are because of drug abuse."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#wakeup #saynotodrugs #getreal #healthiswealth #boycottbollywooddruggies

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

In the recent tweet, Sherlyn Chopra said, "Kudos to Narcotics Control Bureau Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign It’s high time we clean the dirt in Bollywood which is taking a huge toll on the mental & physical health of the youth of the nation. Narco-terrorism will not be tolerated in our country.. anymore!!! #BollywoodDruggies #drugmafia"

 

