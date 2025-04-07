Deepika Padukone To Play Suhana Khan’s Mom In Shah Rukh’s ‘King’? Director Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Post Says It All!

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone recently found herself at the center of attention following rumours suggesting she would play Suhana Khan’s mother in Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King.

The speculation had been circulating for hours that Deepika would take on the role of Suhana's onscreen mother, as well as Shah Rukh Khan's former lover in the film. However, the gossip was indirectly dismissed by the film's director, Siddharth Anand, who took to social media to shut down the rumours.



On his X account, Siddharth simply wrote "False," swiftly putting an end to the speculation.

Take A Look:

False. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2025

Netizens, who had been eagerly discussing the ongoing reports, were quick to notice the director's statement, with many believing this was a direct response to the swirling rumours.

One netizen questioned, "Does this mean #DeepikaPadukone is not in #KING???" while another firmly stated, "It's confirmed, Deepika is not part of King."

Deepika not part of King is confirmed . — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) April 7, 2025

The actress has enjoyed a long professional relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, with the two starring together in several successful films, including Om Shanti Om and Pathaan, the latter also directed by Anand.



As of now, the details of Deepika's role in King remain unclear, but Siddharth Anand cryptic post makes it seem that the report is likely false.