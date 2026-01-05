Deepika Padukone Turns 40: 7 Major Films Rejected By Actress Which Went On To Become Massive Hits, Number 1 Will SHOCK You!

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: The stunning actress who transitioned from being a model to a Bollywood A-lister - Deepika Padukone turns 40 today (January 5). Ace badminton player Prakash Padukone's daughter made her acting debut in 2006 in Kannada film Aishwarya. She became a huge star after making her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om (2007). Some of her most notable works include Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Padmaavat Piku among others.

On her special day, let's take a look at 7 major movies rejected by the actress which went on to become successful:

Fast & Furious 7

The actress declined it due to scheduling conflicts with her film Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela, a decision that cost her a major Hollywood role, as per reports.

Rockstar

The actress regretted not being able to do this Imtiaz Ali film due to scheduling conflicts - the role went to Nargis Fakhri.

Sultan

Yes, Anushka Sharma's role was first offered to Deepika Padukone. However, the actress reportedly felt the character lacked substance.

Dhoom 3

Deepika was the initial choice for the role of Aaliya opposite Aamir Khan, but prior commitments made it impossible to accept the offer, which went to Katrina Kaif.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The role was allegedly was first offered to Deepika Padukone. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film eventually went to Alia Bhatt.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

She declined a key role in Yash Chopra's final film, the role eventually went to Katrina Kaif.