Deepika Padukone Turns 40: Actress Launches Initiative To Empower Emerging Creative Talent

New Delhi: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026, by launching an initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of creative talent in the Indian film, television, and advertising industry.

Launching a Platform for Emerging Creatives

Deepika announced the launch of ‘The OnSet Program’, the next chapter of her Create With Me platform. The program focuses on providing aspiring creative professionals with opportunities to build careers across various aspects of entertainment, from technical departments to storytelling roles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Turns 40: 7 Major Films Rejected By Actress Which Went On To Become Massive Hits, Number 1 Will SHOCK You!

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Deepika said:

"This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent”

She captioned her post:

“I am beyond thrilled to launch my passion project – 'OnSet' – an experiential learning program for technicians across various departments wanting to build a career in Indian film, television and advertising. Visit onsetprogram.in, send in your work, tell us about yourself and stand a chance to work with or create with the best in the business! I cannot wait to welcome the next generation of creative talent 'On Set'! (sic)."

Take a look:

Upcoming Projects on the Horizon

On the professional front, Deepika will next star in director Atlee’s sci-fi film alongside Allu Arjun, tentatively titled ‘AA22 x A6’, produced by Sun Pictures. The production house shared:

“The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6.”

She will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, which stars Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, and others in key roles.

Deepika’s last theatrical Hindi release was Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.