Deepika Padukone Turns 40: King, Pathaan 2 and More —Look At Her 5 Most Anticipated Upcoming Films

As Deepika Padukone turns 40, the actress continues to command attention with her style, screen presence, and bold career choices. Over the years, Deepika has consistently pushed boundaries, emerging as one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema.

Last year, the superstar made headlines after reportedly exiting high-profile projects such as Spirit and Kalki 2 due to creative differences and requests for shorter working hours. Despite the buzz surrounding those decisions, Deepika has an exciting and diverse lineup of films that fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Here’s a look at five upcoming Deepika Padukone movies to watch out for:

1. AA22 x A6

One of the most anticipated pan-India science-fiction action films, AA22 x A6 stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Directed by Atlee, the film was officially announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday in April this year. Mounted on a massive scale, the project promises high-octane action and a visually grand cinematic experience.

2. King

The iconic Om Shanti Om pair Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite on the big screen for the fifth time in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Suhana Khan.

3. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev

Deepika Padukone, who made a brief yet impactful cameo as Amrita, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, is reportedly set to reprise her role in the sequel. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is expected to delve deeper into the backstory of Amrita and Dev. The second installment is reportedly slated for release in December 2026, while the third and final part is expected to arrive in 2027.

4. Pathaan 2

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan (2023), Yash Raj Films is reportedly expanding its spy universe with a sequel to the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer. According to reports by Mid-Day and News18, significant portions of Pathaan 2 are expected to be filmed in Chile, raising anticipation among fans.

5. SSMB29

Deepika Padukone is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and promises a grand adventure. While details about Deepika’s character remain under wraps, the project is already one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema.