Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In Parisian White At Louis Vuitton Fashion Week, Hubby Ranveer Says 'Have Mercy'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned heads in a breathtaking white ensemble exuding vintage glamour with a modern Parisian flair, leaving her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh, utterly smitten.

Deepika took to Instagram and dropped several looks of herself ahead of attending the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in the fashion capital.

In the first image, Deepika posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.She is seen leaning over a stone railing with the iconic tower in the background, wearing a white oversized coat, black gloves, and a wide-brimmed white hat with a black ribbon. Then there’s a close-up portrait of Deepika with a confident expression, showing her bold red lips, well-defined makeup.

For the caption, she simply wrote: “#LVFW25 @louisvuitton.”

However, it was the comment by her husband Ranveer, which caught the eyes of many.

The actor’s reaction to the picture was pure admiration as he wrote, “Lord have mercy on me,” after seeing his wife’s photographs.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’. Later they got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in South Indian style and the other one in Sindhi style.

The two welcomed their first child on 8th September, 2024 and in November shared to the world that they named their baby girl Dua Padukone Singh,

Deepika took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter's feet. She captioned the post: "Dua Padukone Singh." Deepika explained, "Dua means 'a prayer' because she is the answer to our prayers." The actress concluded, "Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. - Deepika and Ranveer."

On the work front, Deepika made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. She was seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackky Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar.