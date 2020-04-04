हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone turns 'masterchef' for hubby Ranveer Singh

He later shared that the "Chhappak" actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

Deepika Padukone turns &#039;masterchef&#039; for hubby Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned "masterchef" for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to a scrumptious meal.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs. In one image Deepika is seen wearing an apron.

He later shared that the "Chhappak" actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

In one image, Ranveer wrote: "Pati Parmeshwar ke life apne haathon se khaana banane wali cutie meri Deepu... love you babes."

In the last picture, Ranveer was seen savouring some dessert and captioned it: "Deepu my babes u r my one true love."

Ranveer and Deepika have actively been sharing glimpses from their personal life amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks SRK for his 'humane benefaction'

Must Watch

PT15M49S

Health Ministry: If didn't get mask in market, healthy people may cover face with a clean cloth