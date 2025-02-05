Advertisement
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Wore 30 Kg Lehenga, Twirled 66 Times For 'Ghoomer' Song From Padmaavat

She revealed how she felt Padmaavat soul enter her body while shooting for Ghoomar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepika Padukone Wore 30 Kg Lehenga, Twirled 66 Times For 'Ghoomer' Song From Padmaavat Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Released seven years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat became a landmark and iconic film in Indian cinema. The film starred Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor portraying her husband, Maharana Rawal Singh, and Ranveer Singh as the invader Alauddin Khilji. As the film is gearing up for a re-release in one day, looking back at a major highlight of the film, Deepika’s stellar performance as Rani Padmavati, especially her mesmerizing dance in the iconic song Ghoomar.

To prepare for the iconic song Ghoomar, Deepika Padukone mastered and trained herself for the traditional Rajasthani dance form, which involves captivating circular twirls. Impressively, she performed over 66 twirls while filming the song. Adding to the challenge, she danced in a 30 kg lehenga by Rimple Narula, estimated to cost Rs 30 lakh, paired with heavy jewelry. Despite the intricate moves and elaborate attire, Deepika delivered a spellbinding performance that left audiences mesmerized.

Deepika spoke on how she prepared for the song, “The Ghoomar song has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir and I have shot for. His vision can be seen in the grandiose of the set and the immense hard work we’ve all put into making it.”

She revealed how she felt Padmaavat soul enter her body while shooting for Ghoomar, adding, “I had started preparing for this film and character for several months before we actually started filming. But it was for the Ghoomar song that I walked onto set as Padmaavat for the very first time. The shooting of Padmaavat began with the Ghoomar song and I will never forget that day.” “I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmaavat soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come,” she added.

Seven years after its original release, Padmaavat is set for a grand re-release in theaters on February 6, 2025. The excitement among fans is palpable, as they eagerly await the opportunity to relive the iconic cinematic spectacle on the big screen.

