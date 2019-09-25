close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's classic vintage look in these latest pics is drool-worthy!

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner of an actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently off to attend the Paris Fashion Week, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, showcasing her look of the day.

And we must say, she rocked the classic vintage look like a pro. Dippy wore Dior and the pictures are totally drool-worthy.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in 'Chhapaak', a film based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is helmed by 'Raazi' fame director Meghna Gulzar. Deepika's character's name in the movie is Malti.

After the first look of the movie was released earlier this year, it received a massive positive response from all walks of life. The movie will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on the 1983 cricket World Cup where India lifted the coveted trophy. While hubby Ranveer Singh will be seen playing Kapil Dev, Dippy will play his wife Romi Dev in the movie.

An interesting line-up of movies, right?

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepikaParis Fashion Week
