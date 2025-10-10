New Delhi: Bollywood's top-earning actress Deepika Padukone recently was in the news for her ouster from two big projects - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' co-starring Prabhas and Kalki 2. This led to the debate about work-life balance as it was reported that she demanded a 8-hour shift to be able to spend time with her daughter. Ending days of speculation, Deepika Padukone has finally spoken about it.

Deepika Padukone On Demanding 8-Hour Shift

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika responded after being told that she was facing a lot of pushback for her demand. She said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Tripti Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas-Starrer 'Spirit'; Reunites With 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

ALSO READ: After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Deepika Padukone DROPPED From 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sequel; Makers Say Film Deserves 'Commitment'

Deepika further added that 'even though the Indian film industry is 'termed as an industry, we have never really worked like an industry', 'it's a very disorganised industry'. She added 'it's time we brought in some system into this culture.'

On the work front, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. She has 'King' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty. The actress has officially begun filming for 'King,' marking her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh. Deepika will also be seen in Atlee's massive big-budget sci-fi film starring Allu Arjun.