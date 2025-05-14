New Delhi: Global icon Deepika Padukone has reportedly been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas. The Jawan actress, who had taken a quiet break from acting to embrace motherhood, is now set for a grand comeback. According to reports, the actress has received a hefty paycheck for her role in the film, leaving fans excited to see her return to the big screen.

What’s Deepika Padukone's Hefty Paycheck?

Deepika Padukone is making headlines for her whopping remuneration in Spirit. If reports are to be believed, this could make her one of the highest-paid female leads in Indian cinema. According to India Today, Deepika will reportedly be paid around Rs 20 crores for her role. While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, insiders suggest that the actress’s casting has significantly raised the film’s buzz.

About Spirit

The action-packed drama stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to go on floors later this year. Spirit marks the second collaboration between Deepika and Prabhas after the sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD, and her first project with Vanga.

Interestingly, Deepika had initially declined the film due to her pregnancy. However, as reported by Pinkvilla, the director later approached her with a fresh timeline, which she eventually accepted.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.