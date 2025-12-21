'Deeply Saddened': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pays Tribute To Veteran Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid her condolences to veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan, who passed away at the age of 69.

Vadra took to her X account on Sunday, remembering Sreenivasan's long journey in cinema and his impact on people. She spoke about his "humane storytelling" and "sharp wit" and said his work touched many hearts across the country.



"Deeply saddened by the passing of Malayalam actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan ji. His humane storytelling, sharp wit and timeless performances enriched Indian cinema and touched countless hearts. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," Vadra wrote on X.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/Jknt4ukTV3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 21, 2025

The last rites of the veteran Malayalam actor were held on Sunday morning in Kochi.



Soon after his death, tributes poured in from across the state. Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his tributes and honoured Sreenivasan's cinematic legacy.



"The passing of Sreenivasan is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema. What we are losing is a talent who rose to leading positions across every domain of filmmaking. Very few filmmakers have succeeded, as he did, in bringing the life of the common man to the silver screen and in guiding the audience, through humour and reflection, to levels of awareness he intended. Sreenivasan stepped into cinema by breaking several long standing conventions," CM Vijayan said, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.



Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the veteran actor's passing and said, "His iconic performances and timeless contributions will be remembered forever. Condolences to his bereaved family. May his soul attain mukti."