ARUN KHETARPAL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Felicitates Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's Family During 'Ikkis' Special Screening

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis', initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Felicitates Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's Family During 'Ikkis' Special ScreeningPic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of Agastya Nanda's upcoming war drama, 'Ikkis', in the national capital. At the event, he not only interacted with 'Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, but also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21.

Taking to his official X handle, Rajnath Singh shared pictures from the event, as he honoured the braveheart's sacrifice and extended best wishes for the team.

"Felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and the next of kin of his tank crew at the special screening of the film 'Ikkis' in New Delhi. Arun Khetarpal fought valiantly in the 1971 war and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The film Ikkis showcases his bravery and celebrates the courage of our Armed Forces. Also had a wonderful interaction with the actors of Ikkis. I wish them success in their future endeavours," he wrote in the caption.

'Ikkis', which is set to release less than two weeks from now, is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev.

The film also marks Dharmendra's posthumous screen appearance.

The final trailer of 'Ikkis' was recently unveiled, offering viewers a deeper look into the war hero's life. It showcases intense battlefield sequences. The highlight of the trailer comes when Dharmendra's character reflects on Arun's legacy, saying he will "always be 21."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis', initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.

